Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramadan will be difficult for those in Gaza or other war zones – what does fasting mean for those who might be already starving?

By Mahan Mirza, Executive Director, Ansari Institute for Global Engagement with Religion, and Teaching Professor of Teaching Professor of Islam and Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame
Ramadan encourages acts of charity. This also poses a question for many Muslims as they consider what more could be done to feed the hungriest in the world, many of whom are in Gaza.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government’s aged care report proposes older Australians pay more but eschews a levy
~ Albanese and NT governments to spend $4 billion over a decade to tackle Indigenous housing
~ Is the National Guard a solution to school violence?
~ How ‘hometown associations’ help immigrants support their communities in the US and back in their homelands
~ I’m a political scientist, and the Alabama Supreme Court’s IVF ruling turned me into a reproductive-rights refugee
~ Ancient Rome successfully fought against voter intimidation − a political story told on a coin that resonates today
~ Should people suffering from mental illness be eligible for medically assisted death? Canada plans to legalize that in 2027 – a philosopher explains the core questions
~ Why do trees need sunlight? An environmental scientist explains photosynthesis
~ Are private conversations truly private? A cybersecurity expert explains how end-to-end encryption protects you
~ Chinese migration to US is nothing new – but the reasons for recent surge at Southern border are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter