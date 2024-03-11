Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria risks losing all its forest elephants – what we found when we went looking for them

By Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan, Professor of Environmental Physiology of Animals, University of Lagos
Bola Oboh, Professor of Genetics, Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, University of Lagos
Forest elephants are endangered in Nigeria. Habitat protection, community awareness campaigns, research and stronger regulations could save them from going extinct.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
