Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK to sign Unesco pledge to protect ‘intangible cultural heritage’ – an expert explains its importance

By Natalie Braber, Professor, Linguistics, School of Arts and Humanities, Nottingham Trent University
At the end of last year, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced that the UK was starting a consultation about signing the 2003 Unesco convention on the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage.

This would bring the UK in line with the 182 other Unesco member states who have already signed the convention. It has been suggestedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
