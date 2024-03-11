Want to build muscle? Why carbs could be just as important as protein
By Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Henry Chung, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, University of Essex
Joseph Lillis, PhD Candidate in Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
High-protein, low-carb diets have long been considered the gold standard method for gym-goers and bodybuilders aiming to gain muscle and lose fat. But one bodybuilding champion has shown that this might not necessarily be the only way of achieving a chiselled physique.
Mark Taylor, a 52-year-old bodybuilding veteran who in 2023 won the coveted “Mr Universe” title, said in a recent interview that the key to his success was actually embracing carbs.
For years, Taylor religiously…
