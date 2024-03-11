Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Networking: an opportunity or an obstacle for women?

By Miryam Martinez Martinez, Profesora Adjunta Área de Comercialización e Investigación de Mercados, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Gabriela Contreras, Assistant Professor, Radboud University
Susana González Pérez, Adjunct professor, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Networking can help to build and improve informal working relationships. When done right, it can be a mutually beneficial exchange among individuals or groups, often leading to new opportunities or even promotions, making it a fundamental ingredient of professional success.

However, despite its widely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
