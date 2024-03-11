Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

East Africa must prepare for more extreme rainfall during the short rainy season – new study

By David MacLeod, Lecturer in Climate Risk, Cardiff University
Erik W. Kolstad, Research professor, Uni Research
Katerina Michaelides, Professor of Dryland Hydrology, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
Michael Singer, Professor of Hydrology and Geomorphology, Cardiff University
Projections show that there’ll be Indian Ocean dipoles in the future – and that means more rainy days, and more extreme rainfall.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
