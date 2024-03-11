Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oppenheimer’s triumph, a stunning First Nations performance, and lots of sparkles: 5 experts on the 2024 Oscars

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Alison Cole, Composer and Lecturer in Screen Composition, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Harriette Richards, Lecturer, Fashion Enterprise, RMIT University
Tom Clark, Chair of Academic Board, Victoria University
Like most biopics, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – which won seven awards, including the big one, Best Picture – seems kind of silly, an exercise in dress up. We watch “serious” actors like Robert Downey Jr. (who won Best Supporting Actor) and Cillian Murphy (Best Actor) go to extraordinary lengths to essentially imitate real life people, inevitably failing to be 100% true to life.

Similarly, the narrative – tracing the involvement of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb that would eventually devastate Hiroshima and Nagasaki – plods along…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: 20th anniversary of lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit’s disappearance highlights entrenched culture of impunity
~ Peru: Congress Runs Roughshod Over Rule of Law
~ Libya: Ensure full investigations into responsibility of powerful military and political actors over catastrophic Derna floods
~ Bell Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is side-splittingly funny – yet some of the magic is lost
~ Sydney Biennale invites us to celebrate our collective resistance in dark times
~ Taking the Treaty out of child protection law risks making NZ a global outlier
~ ‘I couldn’t stand the pain’: the Turkish holiday resort that’s become an emergency dental centre for Britons who can’t get treated at home
~ A trip to the coast, a dip in the pool, and a snow-chilled drink: how ancient Romans kept cool in summer
~ Seeing green: some older-car owners show that there’s more than one way of being eco-friendly
~ How lessons from the First World War could help Ukraine in the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter