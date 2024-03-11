Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Congress Runs Roughshod Over Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congress of the Republic of Peru, in Lima, March 6, 2024. © 2024 Congress of the Republic of Peru (Washington, DC) – The decision by Peru’s Congress on March 7, 2024, to arbitrarily remove two members of the National Board of Justice severely undermines judicial independence, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The Organization of American States (OAS) should convene a meeting of its Permanent Council to address ongoing attacks on judicial independence in Peru. The board appoints and removes judges and prosecutors, as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oppenheimer’s triumph, a stunning First Nations performance, and lots of sparkles: 5 experts on the 2024 Oscars
~ Thailand: 20th anniversary of lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit’s disappearance highlights entrenched culture of impunity
~ Libya: Ensure full investigations into responsibility of powerful military and political actors over catastrophic Derna floods
~ Bell Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is side-splittingly funny – yet some of the magic is lost
~ Sydney Biennale invites us to celebrate our collective resistance in dark times
~ Taking the Treaty out of child protection law risks making NZ a global outlier
~ ‘I couldn’t stand the pain’: the Turkish holiday resort that’s become an emergency dental centre for Britons who can’t get treated at home
~ A trip to the coast, a dip in the pool, and a snow-chilled drink: how ancient Romans kept cool in summer
~ Seeing green: some older-car owners show that there’s more than one way of being eco-friendly
~ How lessons from the First World War could help Ukraine in the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter