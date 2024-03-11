Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bell Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is side-splittingly funny – yet some of the magic is lost

By Kirk Dodd, Lecturer in English and Writing, University of Sydney
I took my young son Heathcliff to the show, and his perspective helped me see it through a kid’s eyes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Ensure full investigations into responsibility of powerful military and political actors over catastrophic Derna floods
~ Sydney Biennale invites us to celebrate our collective resistance in dark times
~ Taking the Treaty out of child protection law risks making NZ a global outlier
~ ‘I couldn’t stand the pain’: the Turkish holiday resort that’s become an emergency dental centre for Britons who can’t get treated at home
~ A trip to the coast, a dip in the pool, and a snow-chilled drink: how ancient Romans kept cool in summer
~ Seeing green: some older-car owners show that there’s more than one way of being eco-friendly
~ How lessons from the First World War could help Ukraine in the war
~ Canada is falling behind other countries in meeting the needs of former youth in care
~ Gaza war: The displaced survivors of the Oct. 7 attack remain in need of support
~ Hundreds of tariffs to go from July 1 in biggest unilateral tariff cut in decades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter