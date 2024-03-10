Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A trip to the coast, a dip in the pool, and a snow-chilled drink: how ancient Romans kept cool in summer

By Lily Moore, PhD Candidate in Classics and Archaeology, The University of Melbourne
Our summer rituals and attempts to stay cool are not unique. Such traditions can be traced back thousands of years to the ancient Romans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
