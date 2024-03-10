Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is falling behind other countries in meeting the needs of former youth in care

By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Dale Kirby, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kristyn Anderson, PhD candidate (health), Dalhousie University
Steven Smith, Professor of Psychology, Saint Mary’s University
Canada needs to focus on tracking, monitoring and evaluating the economic, health and social outcomes of former youth in care, especially as they transition from government care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seeing green: some older-car owners show that there’s more than one way of being eco-friendly
~ How lessons from the First World War could help Ukraine in the war
~ Gaza war: The displaced survivors of the Oct. 7 attack remain in need of support
~ Hundreds of tariffs to go from July 1 in biggest unilateral tariff cut in decades
~ The world is not moving fast enough on climate change — social sciences can help explain why
~ How nature-based knowledge can restore local ecosystems and improve community well-being
~ Happy smiling African children: why school tourism in Zimbabwe shouldn’t be encouraged
~ Nigeria’s ancient Ilorin city - archaeologist uncovers over 1,000 years of history
~ With the death of former head of the public service Reginald Dumas, Trinidad & Tobago loses a revered patriot
~ The Great Barrier Reef’s latest bout of bleaching is the fifth in eight summers – the corals now have almost no reprieve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter