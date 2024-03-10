Canada is falling behind other countries in meeting the needs of former youth in care
By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Dale Kirby, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kristyn Anderson, PhD candidate (health), Dalhousie University
Steven Smith, Professor of Psychology, Saint Mary’s University
Canada needs to focus on tracking, monitoring and evaluating the economic, health and social outcomes of former youth in care, especially as they transition from government care.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 10, 2024