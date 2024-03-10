Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hundreds of tariffs to go from July 1 in biggest unilateral tariff cut in decades

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government will abolish almost 500 so-called “nuisance” import tariffs from July 1.

Items set to become tariff-free include toothbrushes, hand tools, fridges, dishwashers, clothing, and menstrual and sanitary products. The tariff on such products is 5%. The cost to the budget has not yet been announced, partly because the plan is subject to consultations.

The decision will be the centrepiece of a speech Treasurer Jim Chalmers will make to a business audience in Sydney on Monday. Later, in another speech this week, Chalmers will set out some directions for the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world is not moving fast enough on climate change — social sciences can help explain why
~ How nature-based knowledge can restore local ecosystems and improve community well-being
~ Happy smiling African children: why school tourism in Zimbabwe shouldn’t be encouraged
~ Nigeria’s ancient Ilorin city - archaeologist uncovers over 1,000 years of history
~ With the death of former head of the public service Reginald Dumas, Trinidad & Tobago loses a revered patriot
~ The Great Barrier Reef’s latest bout of bleaching is the fifth in eight summers – the corals now have almost no reprieve
~ UN rights chief urges comprehensive action against religious hatred and discrimination
~ The failures of ‘Oppenheimer’ and the ascent of the foreign film – 6 essential reads for the Oscars
~ Haiti: Urgent Action Needed amid Growing Lawlessness
~ World News in Brief: Rights violations in Iran, Haiti chaos grows, prison reform in face of pandemic threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter