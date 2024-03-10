Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world is not moving fast enough on climate change — social sciences can help explain why

By Fayola Helen Jacobs, Assistant Professor of urban planning, University of Minnesota
Candis Callison, Associate professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, and Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia
Elizabeth Marino, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Oregon State University
Climate change is often seen as solely a technical problem. This is a misguided belief. Understanding how to build a better world begins, and ends, with understanding the societies which inhabit it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds of tariffs to go from July 1 in biggest unilateral tariff cut in decades
~ How nature-based knowledge can restore local ecosystems and improve community well-being
~ Happy smiling African children: why school tourism in Zimbabwe shouldn’t be encouraged
~ Nigeria’s ancient Ilorin city - archaeologist uncovers over 1,000 years of history
~ With the death of former head of the public service Reginald Dumas, Trinidad & Tobago loses a revered patriot
~ The Great Barrier Reef’s latest bout of bleaching is the fifth in eight summers – the corals now have almost no reprieve
~ UN rights chief urges comprehensive action against religious hatred and discrimination
~ The failures of ‘Oppenheimer’ and the ascent of the foreign film – 6 essential reads for the Oscars
~ Haiti: Urgent Action Needed amid Growing Lawlessness
~ World News in Brief: Rights violations in Iran, Haiti chaos grows, prison reform in face of pandemic threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter