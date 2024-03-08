Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The failures of ‘Oppenheimer’ and the ascent of the foreign film – 6 essential reads for the Oscars

By Nick Lehr, Arts + Culture Editor
Before you tune into Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, check out our coverage of the stars of this year’s show.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief urges comprehensive action against religious hatred and discrimination
~ Haiti: Urgent Action Needed amid Growing Lawlessness
~ World News in Brief: Rights violations in Iran, Haiti chaos grows, prison reform in face of pandemic threat
~ A quest for fairness by fishermen in the western Sri Lankan city of Negombo
~ On International Women’s Day 2024, Jamaica's focus is on protecting women and girls
~ Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill, will be on shelves soon − here are some key things to know
~ France: Ensure Muslim Women, Girls Can Play Sports
~ Yulia Navalnaya against Vladimir Putin
~ Labour’s Muslim vote: what the data so far says about the election risk of Keir Starmer’s Gaza position
~ Gut microbiome: meet Ruminococcus gnavus – the bacteria with a sweet tooth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter