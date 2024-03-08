Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Urgent Action Needed amid Growing Lawlessness

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks past several cars torched by criminal groups after group members exchanged gunfire with police and soldiers around the airport in Delmas 28 district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti on March 6, 2024. © 2024 Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Haiti is on the brink of a total collapse or takeover of the state as violent criminal groups seeking to overthrow the government have attacked police officers and state institutions, including prisons, Human Rights Watch said today. The groups’ actions have brought economic activity, the delivery of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
