Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A quest for fairness by fishermen in the western Sri Lankan city of Negombo

By GroundViews
"Their protest ... resonating within the halls of the Archdiocese of Colombo, speaks to a deeper narrative of conflict, resource management and the pursuit of fairness within the church community."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
