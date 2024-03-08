Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Ensure Muslim Women, Girls Can Play Sports

By Human Rights Watch
(Nyon, Switzerland, March 8, 2024) – French basketball authorities should ensure equal access to sport for Muslim women and girls by overturning the discriminatory ban on wearing the hijab, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. On International Women’s Day, The Alliance urges sports officials across the globe to ensure that everyone can play sports free of discrimination. “I love basketball, my family, and my faith,” said Diaba Konaté, a former member of the youth French national team who now plays in the US. “It would break my heart to give up any one of those, and yet that is what the current…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
