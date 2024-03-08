Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yulia Navalnaya against Vladimir Putin

By Daria Dergacheva
But who is Yulia Navalnaya?  She has a familiar face: Alexey's participated in a lot of his rallies, was by his side when he was poisoned.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
