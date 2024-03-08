Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut microbiome: meet Ruminococcus gnavus – the bacteria with a sweet tooth

By Nathalie Juge, Deputy Chief Scientific Officer and Group Leader, Glycobiology of Host-Microbe Interactions in the Gut, Quadram Institute
Having a sweet tooth isn’t just a human characteristic. It turns out our gut microbes can have a preference for sweets, too – and one of these selfish, sugar-loving bacteria is Ruminococcus gnavus.

Ruminococcus gnavus (R gnavus for short) is one of the many bacterial species normally found in the human gut. While it doesn’t typically cause us harm, a growing body of evidence indicates that an overgrowth of R gnavus may be linked with certain intestinal diseases – including inflammatory…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
