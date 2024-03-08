Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imaginary: I research imaginary friends – here’s what the horror film gets right

By Paige Davis, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Leeds
I was hesitant to watch Imaginary. Not only because horror movies are often too scary for me, but also because, for the better part of my adult life, I’ve researched and studied the way children invent imaginary friends and there is widespread misunderstanding of what is perfectly normal play behaviour.

These misunderstanding sometimes lead people to think imaginary friends have supernatural explanations – especially when the typical play involves seeing and talking to things that are inanimate. But I was pleased to find that overall, the film is unusually well informed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yulia Navalnaya against Vladimir Putin
~ Labour’s Muslim vote: what the data so far says about the election risk of Keir Starmer’s Gaza position
~ Gut microbiome: meet Ruminococcus gnavus – the bacteria with a sweet tooth
~ Spring budget: slavishly following fiscal rules is holding back this government and will hold back the next one
~ The swashbuckling score for Poor Things sets the tone for an eccentric heroine’s journey
~ Restored coral reefs can grow as fast as healthy reefs after just four years – new study
~ Live Aid the musical: what really happens when celebrities get behind humanitarian causes
~ Joe Biden’s plan to build a pier to get aid into Gaza isn’t enough – here are six issues needed for an effective aid strategy
~ Anxiety drug pregabalin linked to rising number of deaths – here’s what you should know
~ The Oscar nominees that deserve your attention – what you should watch this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter