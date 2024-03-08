Tolerance.ca
The swashbuckling score for Poor Things sets the tone for an eccentric heroine’s journey

By Caitríona Walsh, Lecturing in Film Music & Piano, University College Cork
Note: this article contains spoilers.

For as long as laureates and lyricists have probed the human condition, they’ve eulogised the hero’s journey. Typically undertaken by a trail-blazing “übermensch” or barrel-chested Captain Fantastic, this stalwart champion is destined to elevate the life odyssey from the shallow and self-serving to the sovereign and the sacred.

Unlikely protagonist Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) undertakes this high-stakes fate in the bonkers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
