Restored coral reefs can grow as fast as healthy reefs after just four years – new study
By Ines Lange, Senior Research Fellow in Coral Reef Ecology, University of Exeter
Tim Lamont, Research Fellow, Lancaster University
Tries Blandine Razak, Researcher, IPB University
Artificial reef stars have been added to damaged coral reefs in Sulawesi, Indonesia. A new study shows that within just four years, restored reefs are thriving as much as healthy reefs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 8, 2024