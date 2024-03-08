Tolerance.ca
Sudan: Internet shutdown threatens delivery of humanitarian and emergency services

By Amnesty International
A near total communication blackout in Sudan following all network and internet shutdowns in early February poses serious risks to the coordination of emergency assistance and humanitarian services to millions of people caught up in the conflict, Amnesty International said today. The continued shutdown has limited millions of people's ability to communicate with their families,


