Human Rights Observatory

What families need to know about how to safely store firearms at home

By Kerri Raissian, Associate Professor of Public Policy, University of Connecticut
Jennifer Necci Dineen, Associate Director of the ARMS Center for Gun Injury Prevention, University of Connecticut
For the past few years, guns have been identified as the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

There were 2,571 children age 1 to 17 who died in shootings in the U.S. in 2021,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
