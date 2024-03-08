Tolerance.ca
Teenagers often know when their parents are having money problems − and that knowledge is linked to mental health challenges, new research finds

By Jamie Hanson, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Pittsburgh
When parents try to shield their kids from financial hardship, they may be doing them a favor: Teens’ views about their families’ economic challenges are connected to their mental health and behavior.

That’s the main finding of a study into household income and child development that I recently conducted with my colleagues.

As a professor of psychology, I know there’s a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
