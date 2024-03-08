Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women with Disabilities are Rights Holders, Not Passive Recipients of Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman with a disability moves in her wheelchair in a street in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, in June 2021. © NURPHOTO Olga, a 45-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, seldom leaves her home to participate in gatherings with friends or other social activities. Besides going to the same school she’s attended since childhood, the only other outing she makes is to a summer camp. To take control over her life, Olga needs a support system that would enable her to study for a career, develop professionally, fully exercise her political rights, live independently, and be included…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
