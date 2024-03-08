Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oscars 2024: Four Daughters is a Tunisian masterpiece – what makes the film groundbreaking

By Florence Martin, Dean John B. Van Meter Professor of French Transnational Studies, Goucher College
Four Daughters is the story of a Tunisian family torn apart by an extremist Islamic group. It’s won several major documentary awards and is nominatedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: Article 23 legislation takes repression to ‘next level’
~ Cultural burning is better for Australian soils than prescribed burning, or no burning at all
~ The Three-Body Problem: Liu Cixin’s extraterrestrial novel is a heady blend of politics, ethics, physics and Chinese history
~ Tattoo regret? How to choose a removal service
~ ‘Definitions are often very western. This excludes us.’ Our research shows how to boost Indigenous participation in STEM
~ Personal trauma and criminal offending are closely linked – real rehabilitation is only possible with justice system reform
~ 80% of Australians think AI risk is a global priority. The government needs to step up
~ Let’s not kid ourselves that private investors or super funds will build the social housing we need
~ Insurance is the latest weapon financial abusers use against their partners. Here’s how we fix it
~ Southern Africa: Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe failing to protect the human rights of women working in informal, cross-border trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS