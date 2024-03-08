Tolerance.ca
‘Are we dating the same guy?’ These women-run groups are accused of being toxic, but they carry a feminist legacy

By Natasha Szuhan, Lecturer, History and Sociology, Australian National University
In 2022, a social network was formed in New York for women to share warnings about their interactions with men on dating apps. These were men who had allegedly lied, manipulated, cheated on, ghosted, used or abused them.

Since then, “Are we dating the same guy?” (AWDTSG) groups have exploded online across Facebook and other social platforms, attracting anywhere from hundreds to more than 150,000 members depending…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
