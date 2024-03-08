Tolerance.ca
Meta’s lost revenue is a huge hit for public interest journalism, which was already reeling from cutbacks

By Anna Draffin, Adjunct Professor, University of Canberra
Gary Dickson, Research fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Public interest journalism was already under significant stress in Australia. And now the pressure is ratcheting up even further.

While still experiencing the pandemic’s aftershocks, the industry has simultaneously been hit with the increasing cost of doing business, rising costs of living and declining advertising spend. All of this has made it harder to report the news that matters, educates and informs.

With Meta announcing last week it will not renew its commercial agreements with news outlets in Australia – worth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
