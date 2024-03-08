The Gomeroi win puts native title holders in a stronger position to fight fossil fuel projects on their land
By Lily O'Neill, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Rebekkah Markey-Towler, PhD Candidate, Melbourne Law School, and Research fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
A first-of-its-kind legal decision puts native title holders in a stronger position when fighting fossil fuel projects. The Gomeroi people won their appeal against the Native Title Tribunal.
- Thursday, March 7, 2024