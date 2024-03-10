Cultural burning is better for Australian soils than prescribed burning, or no burning at all
By Anthony Dosseto, Professor, University of Wollongong
Katharine Haynes, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Leanne Brook, CEO, Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council, Indigenous Knowledge
Victor Channell, Murramarang and Walbunga Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
What does fire management do to soils? We compared prescribed burning to cultural burning and looked at how soil properties changed after fire. Cultural burning was better.
- Friday, March 8, 2024