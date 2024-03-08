‘Definitions are often very western. This excludes us.’ Our research shows how to boost Indigenous participation in STEM
By Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Amy Thomson, PhD candidate, Senior Research Assistant, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Antoinette Cole, PhD Candidate, Senior Research Assistant, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Jodie Miller, Associate Professor in Mathematics Education, The University of Queensland
Ren Perkins, Lecturer, Griffith University
A survey of Indigenous people found almost one quarter had not heard of STEM. But more than 80% saw a connection between science, technology, engineering, maths and Indigenous culture.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 8, 2024