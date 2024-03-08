80% of Australians think AI risk is a global priority. The government needs to step up
By Michael Noetel, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Queensland
Alexander Saeri, Research Project Manager, The University of Queensland
Jess Graham, Research officer, The University of Queensland
Increasingly powerful AI is everywhere. But the hype is tempered by public and expert concerns – they want stronger regulation before it’s too late.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 8, 2024