Human Rights Observatory

Let’s not kid ourselves that private investors or super funds will build the social housing we need

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Joey Moloney, Deputy Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Neither investors nor super funds are prepared to wear the losses needed to put low-income Australians into housing. The government should double the size of its Housing Australia Future Fund.The Conversation


