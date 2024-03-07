Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Sealing China Border Worsens Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image North Korean soldiers patrolling on a riverside along fortified fences in the border county of Uiju, North Pyongan province, December 22, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo News/Getty Images Since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, North Korea’s government has largely sealed its border with China and imposed overbroad, excessive, and unnecessary quarantines and restrictions on freedom of movement and trade, which have worsened the country’s already grave humanitarian and human rights situation. The new restrictions exacerbated existing UN Security Council sanctions, which restricted most…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
