Human Rights Observatory

From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion Marketing and Branding, Nottingham Trent University
Keeping up with the Kardashians can be a real pain. How fashion trends from waist trainers to celebrity endorsed sneakers could do more harm than good.The Conversation


