Human Rights Observatory

Lead from old paint and pipes is still a harmful and deadly hazard in millions of US homes

By Aaron Specht, Assistant Professor of Health Physics, Purdue University
Lead is a potent neurotoxin that causes severe health effects such as neurological damage, organ failure and death.

Widely used in products such as paint and gasoline until the late 1970s, lead continues to contaminate environments and harm the health of people around the world.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1 million deaths each year are attributable to lead poisoning,…The Conversation


