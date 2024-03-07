Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – a gripping Oscar-nominated film about Uganda’s fight for freedom

By Julia Cain, Lecturer in Screen Production and Film Theory & Practice, University of Cape Town
Bobi Wine is a pop star in Uganda who uses his music for political protest and social activism. Born Robert Kyagulanyi, he becameThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa
~ Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next
~ Why Israel’s economy is resilient in spite of the war
~ From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health
~ Why schools need to take sun safety more seriously – expert explains
~ Ukraine war: Russian soldiers’ wives are increasingly outspoken in their opposition
~ White men dominate the environment sector – here’s how to encourage more diverse voices
~ An Oscar win for Lily Gladstone would be a huge step for Native Americans in an industry that has reduced them to stereotypes
~ Tampon tax: Chinese women are breaking period taboos to campaign for lower prices
~ Cherry blossoms – celebrated in Japan for centuries and gifted to Americans – are an appreciation of impermanence and spring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter