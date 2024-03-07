Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Authorities must reveal whereabouts of prodemocracy activist and journalist forcibly disappeared nine years ago

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the ninth anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Itai Dzamara, a journalist and pro-democracy activist who was abducted in Harare on 9 March 2015, Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “Nine years after the enforced disappearance of Itai Dzamara, the Zimbabwean authorities continue to impede the […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must reveal whereabouts of prodemocracy activist and journalist forcibly disappeared nine years ago appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
