Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza conflict: rising death toll from hunger a stark reminder of starvation as a weapon of war

By Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law, University of Portsmouth
The deaths of more than 100 Palestinians who had been waiting for an aid convoy on February 29 were a grim reminder of the catastrophe unfolding daily in Gaza. While an independent investigation has yet to establish clear responsibilities for the tragedy, the toll from Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip grows ever higher.

Five months into the conflict, deaths from hunger and thirst are beginning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jeremy Hunt’s budget: the problem for Labour explained
~ Budget 2024: experts explain what it means for taxpayers, businesses, borrowers and the NHS
~ Taxes aren’t just about money – they shape how we think about each other
~ How the 1984 miners’ strike paved the way for devolution in Wales
~ Why do young people have such poor mental health? A psychologist explains
~ General practice is in crisis in the UK – and it’s failing the people who need it most
~ Five hotspots where floating plastic litter poses the greatest risk to North Atlantic marine life – new study
~ Annie Ernaux’s Exteriors: the sharpness of her writing shines against photos of life in cities
~ Dick Turpin: five myths about the 18th-century highwayman debunked
~ A US with fewer allies threatens global security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter