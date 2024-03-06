Tolerance.ca
Climate change is warping the seasons

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
The seasons aren’t what they used to be.

People who live in Earth’s middle latitudes are accustomed to a spring, summer, autumn and winter. If you’re in the northern hemisphere, you may have noticed plants flowering earlier than usual. It’s not your imagination: a 2022 study revealed that spring blooms are arriving a month sooner in the UK due to climate change.

For a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
