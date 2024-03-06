Tolerance.ca
Sharks, turtles and other sea creatures face greater risk from industrial fishing than previously thought − we estimated added pressure from ‘dark’ fishing vessels

By Heather Welch, Researcher in Ecosystem Dynamics, University of California, Santa Cruz
The toll on wildlife from illegal fishing, bycatch and entanglement in fishing gear is likely underestimated, because it doesn’t account for ‘dark’ fishing vessels, a new study finds.The Conversation


