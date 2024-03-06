Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Finally Rules on Martial Law-Era Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan,  June 20, 2022.  © 2022 Anjum Naveed/AP Photo  This week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that the judicial proceedings leading to the death sentence and execution of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979 violated principles of due process and the right to a fair trial. Gen. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq had overthrown Bhutto’s elected government in a military coup in July 1977. Bhutto was subsequently tried for the 1974 murder of a political associate in a trial widely believed to be unfair.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The first Europeans reached Ukraine 1.4 million years ago – new research
~ Sri Lankan Laws Threaten Democracy, Warns UN Rights Chief
~ GENEVA: UN Rapporteur to launch mandate’s first-ever report on child and youth human rights defenders
~ Government to pay super on paid parental leave, benefitting 180,000 families a year
~ Mary & George: homosexual relationships in the time of King James I were forbidden – but not uncommon
~ Nigeria: botched economic reforms plunge the country into crisis
~ Boxers, briefs and bacterial vaginosis: how your underwear can affect your health
~ Five fiction books to inspire climate action
~ Israel-Gaza protests have cost police at least £25 million so far – but can you put a price on free speech?
~ African Games 2024: is it really worth it for Ghana to host the mega sport event?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter