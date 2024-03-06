Tolerance.ca
Fake academic papers are on the rise: why they’re a danger and how to stop them

By Lex Bouter, Professor of Methodology and Integrity, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
In the 1800s, British colonists in India set about trying to reduce the cobra population, which was making life and trade very difficult in Delhi. They began to pay a bounty for dead cobras. The strategy very quickly resulted in the widespread breeding of cobras for cash.

This danger of unintended consequences is sometimes referred to as the “cobra effect”. It can also be well summed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
