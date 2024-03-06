Tolerance.ca
Japan must reform its refugee and immigration system to avoid further tragedies

By Amnesty International
By Boram Jang, East Asia Researcher at Amnesty International When Wishma Sandamali travelled from her native Sri Lanka to Japan shortly before her 30th birthday, she arrived with a dream of a new life teaching English. Less than four years later, on March 6, 2021, Wishma died in an immigration detention centre in Nagoya, where […] The post Japan must reform its refugee and immigration system to avoid further tragedies appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


