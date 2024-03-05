Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government’s first 100 days have gone largely to plan – now comes the hard part

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
The coalition has made good on pledges to repeal, reduce or reverse the previous government’s policies. But the real test will be paying for its own policies and staying stable in the process.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
Death doulas: helping people at the end of their life
The Martyrdom of Saint Alexei: Navalny's death is the latest instance of a long tradition of self-sacrifice in Russia
Oscars 2024: How 'Poor Things' music scoring brilliantly invents a fresh world for cinematic sound
From concert halls to movie soundtracks, Arnold Schoenberg's legacy as a classical composer still resounds
Ever heard of the Maritime Continent? It's not far from Australia – and channels heat around the world
Why do I need to get up during the night to wee? Is this normal?
What is a GPU? An expert explains the chips powering the AI boom, and why they're worth trillions
What do schools need to do to have a good culture and healthy approach to gender?
What is negative gearing and what is it doing to housing affordability?
Is Australia's golden age of third-party fact checking over?
