Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Publishing Taylor Swift’s flight information: Is it stalking or protected free speech?

By Lynn Greenky, Professor Emeritus of Communication and Rhetorical Studies, Syracuse University
A college junior who has gained a following by sharing high-profile people’s private flight information says that he is sharing public information. Others, like Taylor Swift, say that he is stalking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: A dictionary to understand the war in Gaza
~ Dry weather hits southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: how to blunt the impact
~ These tiny worm-like creatures in the soil can destroy pests but they can also kill crops - an expert’s guide to nematodes
~ The African Union is weak because its members want it that way – experts call for action on its powers
~ How Ireland’s double referendum fits into a longer history of voting for constitutional change
~ The Atlantic diet: how it compares to its Mediterranean counterpart – and what benefits it might have
~ Quick, blame the deep state! The tactics at play when Tories spout conspiracy theories
~ Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and the myths of Method acting
~ Can witches fly? A historian unpacks the medieval invention − and skepticism − of the witch on a broomstick
~ Scorsese’s gods of the streets: From ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to ‘Silence,’ faith is rarely far off in his films
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter