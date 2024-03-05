Donations by top 50 US donors fell again in 2023, sliding to $12B − Mike Bloomberg, Phil and Penny Knight, and Michael and Susan Dell led the list of biggest givers
By David Campbell, Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Angela R. Logan, Associate Teaching Professor of Management & Organization, St. Andre Bessette Academic Director of the Master of Nonprofit Administration, University of Notre Dame
Michael Moody, Professor of Philanthropic Studies, Indiana University
Three philanthropy scholars discuss several trends in giving by the wealthiest Americans highlighted in this yearly report. Among them: Much of this money doesn’t go to charities right away.
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024