Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: President Should Veto Anti-LGBT Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivers his annual state of the nation address to the parliament in Accra, Ghana, March 30, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Francis Kokorok (Nairobi) – Ghana’s parliament on February 28, 2024 passed a draconian bill that increases criminal penalties for consensual same-sex conduct and criminalizes individuals and organizations who advocate for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today. President Nana Akufo Addo should unequivocally reject the bill and refuse to sign it. Members of parliament…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
