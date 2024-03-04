Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Daily fibre supplement improves older adults’ brain function in just three months – new study

By Mary Ni Lochlainn, Specialist Registrar in Geriatric and General Internal Medicine, and Post Doctoral Research Fellow, King's College London
In just 12 weeks, a daily fibre supplement improved brain function in twins over the age of 65. Could the microbes in our gut hold the key to preventing cognitive decline in our ageing population?

The study my colleagues and I conducted showed that this simple and cheap food supplement can improve performance in memory tests – tests that are used to spot early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

As populations age globally, the prevalence of age-related conditions such as declining brain and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jupiter’s moon Europa produces less oxygen than we thought – it may affect our chances of finding life there
~ Discovering the world of dolphins and their three ‘super senses’
~ Baader–Meinhof group member arrested after 30 years on the run – but Germany still can’t close the chapter on far-left terrorism
~ Tax cuts in an election year? They can boost consumer confidence and work wonders for a governing party
~ Potato charms: people throughout history have kept and even stolen wrinkly old vegetables for their health
~ Budget 2024: what to expect from Jeremy Hunt’s pre-election tax giveaway
~ Honey bees are suprisingly abundant, research shows – but most are wild, not managed in hives
~ Global warming may be behind an increase in the frequency and intensity of cold spells
~ The Constitution sets some limits on the people’s choices for president - but the Supreme Court rules it’s unconstitutional for state governments to decide on Trump’s qualifications
~ Mali: Security Force Whistleblower Arrested
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter